A new single and a new album for the Pet Shop Boys

Musician Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys performs onstage during the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 12, 2014. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 12 — The British group has released a brand new track, Dreamland, in collaboration with Years & Years.

The English duo is back with a new song called Dreamland. Written in London by Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant, and Olly Alexander (singer of the group Years & Years), the song was produced by Stuart Price in Berlin and Los Angeles.

Dreamland is the first single from the group’s forthcoming studio album, set to release January 24. That will follow their EP Agenda, out this past February.

The musicians have taken advantage of this opportunity to announce seven concert dates for a “Dreamworld” greatest hits tour in the United Kingdom. The short tour will kick off on May 28 in London.

Years & Years’ last album, Palo Santo, came out in July 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews