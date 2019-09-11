See Angelina Jolie transform for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ role (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ that stars Angelina Jolie, Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer among others.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 ― Watch Angelina Jolie transform into her role for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in this new clip released by Disney.

Returning alongside Jolie is Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora and they will be joined by Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith, Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Sam Riley and Robert Lindsay

The synopsis of the film reads: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is set for release here on October 17.