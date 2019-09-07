Big-name franchises releasing an instalment this autumn: ‘It,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Rambo’, ‘Maleficent’ (VIDEO)

Bill Skarsgard attends the premiere for ‘It Chapter Two’ in Los Angeles August 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Fans of It, Maleficent and Frozen had to wait two to six years to be reunited with their favourite silver-screen characters. From now until the end of the year, John Rambo, Pennywise, Aurora, Elsa and Rey will respectively reprise their roles in Rambo: Last Blood, It Chapter 2, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

It Chapter Two

The evil Pennywise still has unfinished business with the members of the Losers’ Club. Director Andy Muschietti is back behind the camera for the sequel of the 2017 reboot adapted from Stephen King’s novel. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader will be respectively playing the roles of the now grown-up Bill, Beverly and Richie. Back in Derry to get even with the maleficent clown, the band will be back together to face their greatest fears.

Directed by Andy Muschietti

With Bill Skarsgård, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader

Theatrical release: September 6, 2019

Rambo: Last Blood

Sylvester Stallone is back on the silver screen for the fifth time in his cult role of Rambo, now enjoying the retired life on his ranch... At least until he is called upon to help a friend whose daughter has been abducted by a Mexican cartel.

Directed by Adrian Grunberg

With Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Theatrical release: September 20, 2019

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Five years after the release of the first instalment, Angelina Jolie is back as the evil Maleficent, reuniting with Elle Fanning in the sequel starring one of Disney’s most famous villainesses. Faced with Princess Aurora’s wedding, Maleficent will do everything in her power to stop it — even if that means losing her best friend forever.

Directed by Joachim Rønning

With Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer

Theatrical release: October 18, 2019

Frozen II

Fans had to wait over six years to see Elsa and Anna on the big screen once again, with the young girl with the extraordinary powers setting out to find the origins of her gift, putting her kingdom in danger through her quest for truth. Along with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, the Snow Queen’s new adventure will take her far from Arendelle.

Directed by Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

With Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad

Theatrical release: November 22, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final episode of the third Star Wars trilogy sees Daisy Ridley taking up the light saber against Adam Driver. The fight is far from over for Rey and should deliver a few surprises.

Directed by JJ Abrams

With Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

Theatrical release: December 20, 2019 — AFP-Relaxnews