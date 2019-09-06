Malaysian pop darling Yuna nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards

Malaysian songstress Yuna has been nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards for Most Inspiring Asian Woman 2019. — Image courtesy of Instagram/yuna

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna can add another feather to her cap after being nominated for the E! People’s Choice Awards for Most Inspiring Asian Woman 2019.

Announcing the news through her Instagram, Yuna, who just released her latest album Rouge in July, said: “Wow when I first got into this I always felt small, felt like I didn’t deserve, felt like a lil bit of an outsider in every way.. so to be recognised as an inspiring asian woman means a lot to me..”

The 32-year-old Los Angeles-based performer said that she had worked hard and gone through a lot.

“Sometimes not so pleasant things I fought really hard to stay true to my roots and be proud of my SEA heritage.. and finally me realising my worth — as an Asian Muslim woman (musician!) in this world.”

Thanking the organisers for the nomination, Yuna called on her fans and supporters to vote.

Malaysians can support Yuna by casting your vote here.