Season four of ‘This Is Us’ unveiled in new teaser (VIDEO)

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are back for a fourth season of ‘This Is Us’. — Picture courtesy of NBC

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — Hot off the heels of the third season’s finale in April 2019, NBC is teasing the fourth season of This Is Us, coming to the network in the fall. The trailer, released on August 31, brings together three characters from the dramedy: Randall, Kate and Kevin Pearson.

The Dan Fogelman-created dramatic comedy This Is Us has been running on NBC since 2016.

The one-minute first trailer for the series’ season four shows Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) in a car with husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). She is thinking back to some of her life’s unexpected moments, which may have turned it upside down. Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out what happens during the next season, since the trailer presents a flashback.

The short video also offers a sneak peek at some of the new characters who will debut this season, not least of which is Jennifer Morrison, who is making her TV comeback following the finale of Once Upon a Time. It also features When They See Us stars Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake, as well as Sixth Sense director M Night Shyamalan.

Season four of This Is Us will debut on NBC on September 24. — AFP-Relaxnews