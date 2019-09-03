Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan admits to sexually assaulting two women

Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan has admitted to sexually assaulting two women after a drinking session but could not remember what transpired that led to the incident. — Picture via Instagram/@kangjihwan2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan has admitted to sexually assaulting two women in July.

China Press reported that although he had admitted guilt, the 42-year-old actor said he could not remember what transpired that led to the incident.

When questioned by the judge, Kang said:

“I am aware I am wrong and I am remorseful.”

The court later fixed October 7 to hear Kang’s mitigation.

Kang’s lawyer said the actor would try his best to repay the victims.

It was reported that Kang drank with the two women on July 9.

After they had fallen asleep, Kang allegedly raped one of the victim and sexually assaulted another.

He is the second actor to be indicted for rape.

On July 31, another actor Kang Sung Wook was sentenced to five years’ jail for rape.