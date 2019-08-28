Race film from Beyonce collaborator to open AFI Fest

US singer/songwriter Beyonce at the world premiere of Disney's 'The Lion King' at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood July 9, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — A racism-themed romantic drama from long-time Beyonce collaborator Melina Matsoukas will kick off the American Film Institute’s annual festival in Los Angeles this year, the body announced yesterday.

The world premiere of Queen & Slim at the 33rd AFI Fest tells the story of a young black couple on an awkward first date who are pulled over for a minor traffic violation.

After the situation escalates and they kill the police officer in self-defence, the pair are forced to go on the run together.

Director Matsoukas has overseen a dozen Beyonce music videos including the provocative Grammy-winning Formation, and was honoured by the pop superstar at the AFI’s lifetime achievement gala event in June.

“She is holding up a mirror for people who look like you and me to see ourselves, saying, ‘You are beautiful, and your stories matter’,” Beyonce said of her “sister” Matsoukas.

The film also stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Chloe Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry) and is written by Lena Waithe. (Master of None)

AFI Festivals director Michael Lumpkin said the movie “speaks, better than any film this year, to the effects of racism and violence in our country today”.

The AFI Fest begins November 14 in Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. — AFP