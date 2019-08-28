Netflix shares trailer for its first French horror series, ‘Marianne’ (VIDEO)

Samuel Bodin’s ‘Marianne’ is the American video streaming service’s first original French horror series. — Picture courtesy of Netflix France

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 ­— Netflix has revealed the trailer and first image for its first French horror series, out next month.

The Netflix original series is expected to release on the streaming platform on Friday, September 13.

The story follows Emma, a famous novelist who discovers that the terrifying characters she creates for her horror novels are coming to life. Manipulated by an evil spirit named Marianne, she is forced to return to her hometown to face the demons of her past motivating her novels.

Created and directed by Samuel Bodin, who also co-wrote the screenplay, Marianne stars Victoire Du Bois, who also starred in 2017’s Call Me By Your Name. Lucie Boujenah (Five), Alban Lenoir (Les Crevettes Paillettées), and Mireille Herbtsmeyer round out the cast. The first season will have eight 45-minute episodes.

Watch the trailer for Marianne here. — AFP-Relaxnews