‘Uncharted’ movie keeps Tom Holland, loses second director

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — A feature film adaptation of acclaimed action adventure game franchise Uncharted is in need of another director after its second pick for the post departed. However, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland is understood to be staying on.

That’s according to Deadline, which re-confirmed the casting as director Dan Trachtenberg left the project.

Trachtenberg rose to fame among the video game community after co-hosting the games, movies, TV and comic books-focused Totally Rad Show in the late 2000s and early 2010s, then directing 2011’s short film Portal: No Escape, which was based on award-winning video game “Portal.”

Uncharted would have been Trachtenberg’s second feature film, following 2016’s well-received sci-fi horror 10 Cloverfield Lane. Having helmed episodes of Black Mirror and The Boys, he is also involved in a movie about famed illusionist Harry Houdini.

Prior to Trachtenberg’s time on board the Uncharted movie, Shawn Levy of Stranger Things and the Night at the Museum movies had the director’s chair, though he ultimately left the project in order to work with Ryan Reynolds on July 2020 sci-fi action comedy “Free Guy.”

Although Trachtenberg has left, Sony arm PlayStation Production has officially joined the film, making it the division’s first announced project.

The movie’s storyline, developed by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway (both Iron Man films, Men in Black: International) and Rafe Judkins (TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., My Own Worst Enemy), is essentially an origin story, following Nathan Drake on his path to becoming a high-risk, high-reward treasure hunter.

Debuting in November 2007 on PlayStation 3, the Uncharted franchise sold 41 million copies over the next 10 years.

The main Nathan Drake quadrilogy concluded with 2016’s PlayStation 4 game Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, though the franchise universe continued to expand the following year thanks to another highly-praised addition, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. — AFP-Relaxnews