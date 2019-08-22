‘The Walking Dead’ star Christian Serratos may play Selena Quintanilla for Netflix

Netflix just announced that actress Christian Serratos would be the lead in a new series about the life of Mexican-American songstress Selena Quintanilla. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 ― According to reports by US outlets, Netflix is considering actress Christian Serratos to lend her features to cult Mexican singer Selena Quintanilla. The American streaming titan is developing a series about the star, who was tragically murdered at just 23 years old.

The Walking Dead actress seems to be able to shift from zombies to Tejano music in a heartbeat, as Netflix just announced that she would be the lead in a new series about the life of Mexican-American songstress Selena Quintanilla. According to August 20 reports by US outlets, the actress who plays Rosita in the AMC drama is in talks to embody the late pop star on the streaming platform, although it has not yet confirmed the reports.

Back in 2018, Netflix announced it would be developing Selena: The Series which would tell the story of Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, from her humble beginnings to her ascension to pop star status, and the difficult choices she and her family had to make along the way.

Members of the singer's family will be among the executive producers of the series, alongside Campanario Entertainment.

Selena, who is widely considered to have been one of the most famous Latino artists of the '90s, was tragically murdered in 1995, aged 23, by the president of her fan club. Her last album, Dreaming of You, was posthumously released in July 1995. Her story was told on the silver screen in 1997. Jennifer Lopez starred as the singer who came to be known as the “queen of Tex-Mex music.”

The role would be a change of pace for Serratos, who has been playing the role of Rosita Espinosa since the fourth season of The Walking Dead back in 2014. The AMC series will be back for its 10th season on October 6, 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews