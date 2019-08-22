Cosmetics mogul Aliff Syukri says sorry for mocking veteran actress Wan Maimunah in video skit

PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman has apologised for an Instagram video in which he and fellow beauty entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman mocked the appearance of veteran actress Wan Maimunah.
The cosmetics millionaire told Malay portal mStar that he and Sajat were only following a set script given to them by a blog who had paid to interview the duo.
“I do not blame the blog for this because we didn’t expect the video to go viral. Nevertheless, Sajat and I have already taken down the video.
“Honestly, I didn’t think this would affect Wan Maimunah, but I admit my wrongdoings. I’m sorry and I promise not to repeat this again,” he said.
The clip in question shows Aliff asking Sajat to pick between playing the role of Wan Maimunah or Hantu Kak Limah from the popular horror film of the same name.
Sajat then chides Aliff for only allowing her to pick from “disgusting” characters, saying that it was contradictory to her appearance which she claimed to be worthy of a pageant title.
Social media users quickly blasted them for making Wan Maimunah the butt of a joke and branded their actions as disrespectful towards the 62-year-old actress.
The duo seems to attract controversy wherever they go as another recent video of them dancing and lip-syncing to Aliff’s new song Cowok Baru also attracted negative comments, including from Aliff’s wife Datin Seri Nur Shahida Mohd Rashid.