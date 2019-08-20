‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ tops ‘Fast and Furious’ in worldwide box-office receipts

LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — Following its release in France and the UK, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has gotten ahead of "Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw" after the latter topped the box office for the last two weeks. The third place on the podium is occupied once again by Disney's The Lion King, which has been in and out of the top three since its release.

After dominating the worldwide box office for two weeks, the Fast and Furious spin-off has fallen to second place behind Quentin Tarantino's latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which grossed US$61.3 million (RM256.3 million) across the globe. While the iconic American filmmaker's ninth opus (starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) was met with a mixed reception in his homeland, he still has pull in other markets.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba have been knocked down a step as Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw fell to second place on the box office during its third week. With the extra US$59.8 million dollars brought in, the action caper's total take now totals US$437 million.

With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's new spot in the rankings, Disney's live-action Lion King remake also gets a demotion, falling to third place. The Disney classic revisited by Jon Favreau added US$71.4 million to its totals, with worldwide gross receipts so far reaching US$1.4 billon.

Worldwide Box Office rankings (in millions of US dollars):

01. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood - 61.3

02. Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw - 59.8

03. The Lion King - 45.7

04. Nezha -39.4

05. The Angry Birds Movie 2 - 29.9

06. Good Boys - 23.1

07. Bodies at Rest - 18.9

08. The Bravest - 15.9

09. Dora and the Lost City of Gold - 15.1

10. Scary Stories - 14.4