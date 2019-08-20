‘Old Town Road’ finally dethroned from US top singles chart

Rapper Lil Nas X visits Music Choice in New York on May 1, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 20 — Lil Nas X has finally been dethroned after 19 weeks atop the US charts, Billboard announced yesterday, with pop star Billie Eilish besting his viral hit Old Town Road.

Eilish’s song Bad Guy spent nine non-consecutive weeks in second place before finally unseating overnight sensation Lil Nas X’s infectious country-trap smash.

“Congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!!” tweeted the 19-year-old rapper yesterday.

Like Lil Nas X, Eilish soared to fame over the past few months after releasing an acclaimed debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March.

Prior to its release, Eilish, a goth-inspired 17-year-old who is the first musician born in the 2000s to top the Billboard Hot 100, had already won a fervent online fanbase for her bold pop style that features heavy bass and tinges of trap and EDM.

“Congratulations @billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride,” tweeted country star Billy Rae Cyrus, whose remix with Lil Nas X had ushered along the meteoric success of Old Town Road.

A previously unknown Atlanta rapper, Lil Nas X last month broke the record of 16 weeks on the industry’s most closely watched singles chart.

That was set by 1995’s One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men and matched by the 2017 Latin juggernaut Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. — AFP