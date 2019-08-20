Fans get creative with tweets about Dwayne Johnson’s surprise marriage

US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of ‘Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw’, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, July 13, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — Seeing that it’s all over the news, you would have by now read that Dwayne Johnson is officially off the market after announcing his marriage.

And fan reactions after finding out that The Rock had secretly tied the knot in Hawaii to his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian, which he revealed on Instagram yesterday, has been the usual congratulatory kind.

But, you can always trust on Twitter to provide some humour even with this happy news and there were some rather unusual posts for Johnson and Hashian, who have been together since 2007 and share two daughters together.

Check out some of the rather unusual tweets that had us in stitches and also wondering why at the same time:

Congratulations #DwayneJohnson on getting married. Hope you took your time with the wedding and it wasn't a fast and furious affair. I heard the wedding ring is quite The Rock. pic.twitter.com/jaNelxCDI0 — Setec Astronomy (@SetecAstronom13) August 19, 2019

Now that @TheRock is married, I can’t wait to see what Paper and Scissors are up to 🤔#DwayneJohnson — Havent Peaked (@Claws22686991) August 19, 2019

Looks like their love is set in stone, we mean "the Rock", now. #HOLRNews #DwayneJohnson #LaurenHashian pic.twitter.com/KAeeF04LlJ — HOLR Magazine (@HOLRmagazine) August 19, 2019

The #ROCK, #DwayneJohnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, do you smellllll, what the rock is marrying,!! 😂 💍 https://t.co/R1gJtdezQJ — nala (@CAllstadt) August 19, 2019