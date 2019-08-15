Reese Witherspoon coming to Netflix in science fiction film 'Pyros'

Reese Witherspoon is coming to Netflix in the science fiction film 'Pyros.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — According to information published on Tuesday by US outlets, the American actress will be co-producing a science-fiction feature inspired by a short story published in the New Yorker magazine in 2018.

In addition to producing the Netflix original, Witherspoon will be playing one of the roles. For the moment, no release date has been announced by the American streaming giant.

Reese Witherspoon is definitely a busy woman: Just after Apple unveiled its upcoming original series The Morning Show, in which she will be playing one of the lead roles, the American actor and producer has been cast in the new Netflix science fiction project Pyros.

Through her production company Hello Sunshine, the Big Little Lies actress will be co-producing the film alongside Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg.

Pyros is an adaptation of the Thomas Pierce short story Tardy Man, which was first published in the illustrious magazine the New Yorker back in August 2018.

The film will tell the story of a corporation that employs augmented staff wearing indestructible fire suits grafted onto their spines, allowing them to recover objects from wealthy clients as their homes are burning.

Their job description prevents them from deviating from that task even to save human lives, until the film's hero decides to disobey, setting off the narrative.

No indications have been given for the moment regarding the role Witherspoon will play, but she is expected to be one of the leading actors. No word either on the rest of cast or director. The screenplay will be handled by the story's author, Thomas Pierce.

Besides Pyros for Netflix and The Morning Show slated for Fall release on Apple's streaming platform Apple TV+ in which she will star opposite Jennifer Aniston, Witherspoon has been confirmed to reprise her iconic role of Elle Woods in the third instalment of Legally Blonde, coming March 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews