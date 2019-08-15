'A Moveable Feast': Ernest Hemingway's memoirs to be adapted for TV

American writer Ernest Hemingway in 1960 — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — The iconic American journalist and writer's fascinating life will be brought to life in series form thanks to the adaption of his autobiographical essay A Moveable Feast, as reported by US outlets on Tuesday. No screenwriter has yet been attached to the project.

The famous American author will soon be brought back to life via a TV series. According to a number of US outlets, Ernest Hemingway's memoirs, A Moveable Feast, will be adapted for the small screen.

Production company Village Roadshow Entertainment and Hemingway's granddaughter Mariel Hemingway are behind the TV adaptation of Hemingway's formative years in Paris. Producers John Goldstone and Marc Rosen (Sense8) will contribute to the series.

It was incidentally Sense8 executive producer Marc Rosen who approached Village Roadshow with the proposal for the new series. As of yet, no screenwriter has been attached to the project, which is still in its infancy.

The famous story will trace Hemingway's early days as an ambitious young journalist and author living in Paris in the 1920s with his first wife, Hadley Richardson.

In the City of Lights, Hemingway was to befriend a number of luminaries such as Aleister Crowley, John Dos Passos, F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, James Joyce, Ezra Pound, and Gertrude Stein before becoming famous himself.

“A Moveable Feast has been my favourite book since I was 11 years old, when my father took me to Paris,” Mariel Hemingway said in a press release.

“While reading the book together, he showed me where Papa lived (and daddy was raised), ate, wrote and dreamed of becoming a great writer. His deep love of my grandmother Hadley and his growing passion for art is an inspiring time at the beginning of his iconic career. I want to reveal on film the coming-of-age story that has captivated readers and burgeoning writers for several decades,” she concluded. — AFP-Relaxnews