Terrence Malick's 'A Hidden Life' releases trailer (VIDEO)

German actor August Diehl (left) and Austrian actress Valerie Pachner arrive at a press conference for 'A Hidden Life' at the Cannes Film Festival, southern France May 20, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — The Fox Searchlight film from Terrence Malick (The Thin Red Line, The Tree of Life) premiered earlier this year at the Cannes film festival.

A Hidden Life tells the story of Austrian conscientious objector Franz Jagerstatter, a devout Catholic farmer who refused to swear allegiance to Hitler and fight for the Nazis, even in the face of threats, coercion and social pressure. Jägerstätter was imprisoned and executed by the Third Reich.

August Diehl (Inglourious Basterds, The Young Karl Marx) plays Jagerstatter.

Valerie Pachner plays his wife Franziska. The late Michael Nyqvist and the late Bruno Ganz also star; the film marks the final performance by both actors.

A Hidden Life is produced by Grant Hill, Josh Jeter, Elisabeth Bentley and Dario Bergesio.

The film, which is in both English and German, is set to release December 13, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews