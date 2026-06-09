BACHOK, June 9 — A youth from Kampung Chap here has transformed a childhood fascination with ornamental fish into a profitable business after teaching himself freshwater angelfish breeding through social media.

Wan Mohd Hazran Wan Rohim, 35, better known as “Chu”, said his interest in ornamental fish began in his teenage years and eventually evolved into a commercial venture after he recognised the industry’s potential.

He said he acquired all his knowledge on breeding, care and stock selection from instructional videos, online forums and social media communities, which he followed closely for about six months.

“Initially, keeping ornamental fish was just a childhood hobby. However, the interest stayed with me, prompting me to delve deeper into breeding and nurturing as I saw potential in this field.

“Without any formal course or training, I learned the techniques for breeding, caring for, and selecting angelfish broodstock through social media and online communities over a period of about six months,” he told Bernama recently.

The second of four siblings said he started the business two years ago with about RM60,000 in capital but encountered early setbacks, including high fry mortality rates, deformities and difficulties producing premium-quality breeds.

He said he continued improving his skills through online learning until he mastered the breeding process and was able to produce a wide range of angelfish with distinctive colours and patterns.

According to Wan Mohd Hazran, successful angelfish breeding requires careful attention to factors such as fish maturity, reproductive organs and the selection of suitable breeding pairs.

He now breeds seven angelfish varieties – smokey, chocolate, tricolour, silver zebra, white platinum, light blue pinoy and marble – in different sizes to meet customer demand.

“Usually, within about two months, these fish will start attracting demand, while they reach full maturity at around six months. The selling price depends on the size, ranging between RM3 and RM35 per fish,” he said.

Wan Mohd Hazran sells between 400 and 500 fish monthly, netting a four-figure income. — Bernama pic

Wan Mohd Hazran currently keeps more than 6,000 angelfish and sells between 400 and 500 fish monthly, generating a four-figure income each month.

Besides angelfish, he also breeds GloFish in eight fluorescent colours – green, red, blue, orange, yellow, white, purple and pink – to cater to strong demand among ornamental fish enthusiasts.

He said GloFish are popular because of their vibrant colours and ease of care, while angelfish command greater breeding value and offer a wider variety of strains.

“I sell around 1,300 to 2,500 GloFish a month, depending on stock and demand,” said Wan Mohd Hazran, who also operates an ornamental fish shop in Bachok.

He said social media remains both his main source of knowledge and a crucial marketing platform that has helped him expand sales across the country.

Wan Mohd Hazran hopes more young people will use social media constructively to explore opportunities in aquaculture, which he believes offers strong potential for sustainable income.

He also hopes to receive support, particularly in the form of equipment and quality broodstock, to increase production capacity and improve stock quality in the future. — Bernama