KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Kenji Tanigaki embraces a high-stakes action approach in directing the English-language Hong Kong feature The Furious.

Produced by Edko Films, XYZ Films, and Zhejiang Hengdian Film Production, the film currently holds a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.6/10 on IMDb, and a 3.7/5 on Letterboxd.

The cast includes Xie Miao, Joe Taslim, Joey Iwanaga, Yayan Ruhian, Brian Le, among others, in a revenge-driven narrative that brings together fighters with different martial arts backgrounds.

During a promotional stop in Malaysia, Joe and Yayan spoke to Malay Mail about their roles and the evolution of their characters in the film.

Joe, who plays Navin, said the role was a refreshing change from his usual intense, larger-than-life characters.

“In The Furious, this is a very well-balanced role between drama and action,” he said.

“This time, I don’t play over-the-top characters like Bi-Han in Mortal Kombat or Ito in The Night Comes for Us.

“He’s a grounded character — a journalist and loving husband searching for his wife.

“That’s what makes it interesting and also challenging for me as an actor.”

Yayan, who portrays Tak, highlighted how the film focuses not just on martial arts but on how they are expressed through carefully crafted choreography.

“This film is not only about showcasing martial arts, but about how they are presented through beautiful choreography,” he said.

“What sets The Furious apart is how a martial arts practitioner performs and expresses those techniques within well-designed, visually engaging choreography.”

The most challenging scene exceeds expectations

The film’s final sequence brings together four characters in a climactic battle that blends kung fu, combat judo, tricking, taekwondo, full-contact Kyokushin karate, and pencak silat.

Yayan described the sequence as both demanding and unlike anything he had experienced before, calling it the most difficult action work of his career so far.

Joe praised director Kenji and the stunt team for designing such an ambitious set-piece.

“We had to synchronise four people.

“It’s already difficult with two fighters, but with four, the dynamics become much more complex,” he said.

Joe Taslim and Yayan Ruhian visited Malaysia as part of ‘The Furious’ promotional tour. — Picture courtesy of Antenna Entertainment

“It’s probably the most intricate choreography I’ve ever worked on.”

He added that he had “never seen choreography like this in any action film before,” praising the team’s bold and ambitious execution.

Watching the finished film left both Joe and Yayan visibly impressed.

They said they had anticipated a strong result, but the final product still exceeded their expectations.

“When we were watching it, everything came together beautifully — the editing, the music,” Joe said.

“It was like, how did it come out like this?”

Joe added that The Furious could help push action cinema into a new era, with both actors aiming to elevate the genre further.

Action, heart, and a universal message

Director Kenji previously shared that the idea for The Furious developed after producer Bill Kong expressed a desire to create the ultimate action film enjoyable by an international audience.

The result is a unique production featuring a diverse Asian cast, filming in Thailand, the inclusion of Tagalog dialogue, and a rare blend of martial arts styles seldom seen together in a single film.

Other cast members also shared their experiences in separate interviews.

Xie, who plays lead character Wang Wei, said his most challenging moment was filming an MMA cage sequence involving a hammer, which required around 30 to 40 takes.

Le described the project as a collaboration of creators who poured their “blood, sweat, tears, heart, and soul” into the film, adding: “I believe we are healing the world by creating inspiration.”

The Furious is set to hit Malaysian cinemas nationwide tomorrow.

Yayan said he noticed Malaysian audiences’ strong appreciation for action films, adding that The Furious will offer something unique.

Joe described the film as a complex, high-level action film that also carries universal themes such as a father’s love for his child, as well as real-world issues like human trafficking.

“It has heart.

“You can watch it, learn something, and become aware of certain ongoing issues,” he said.

“So I think it’s a full package,” Joe concluded.