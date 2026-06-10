PETALING JAYA, June 10 — For the longest time, there were only two casual pizza chains that mattered to Malaysians: Pizza Hut and Domino’s.

Briefly for a few years starting in 2009, Papa John’s with its tagline “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.”, offered a third choice.

In recent years, locally owned brands like US Pizza have tried to get a slice of the pie.

This May, Little Caesars Pizza, touted as the third largest pizza chain in the US with outlets in 30 countries, opened its doors in Damansara Utama, taking over the vacated space that once housed a Family Mart.

Opened since end of May, the outlet took over the space that was once a Family Mart. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s not a name I am personally familiar with but my friend who studied in the state of Michigan where the brand traces its roots, was enthusiastic.

In Malaysia, the brand was brought in by Datuk Vincent Choo and his wife, Datin Cynthia Cheong. Well known as the master franchisor for Subway in Malaysia and Singapore.

Perhaps there’s also a Michigan link as the couple once studied at Eastern Michigan University and their children have followed in their parents’ footsteps to make it their alma mater too.

On the menu, there are 11 large pizzas, divided into three categories: Classic (RM22 each), Specialty (RM29 each) and Extreme (RM34 each).

Nothing beats the Classic Pepperoni Pizza with its spicy salami using beef and cheese. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Since they just opened for business, no service tax is levied at the moment.

Popular pizzas like the Pepperoni and Chicken Hawaiian are labelled as Hot and Ready, meaning the pizzas are prepared ahead and kept warm for a faster takeaway during peak times: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm.

BBQ Chicken Pizza (RM29) features chicken and onions complemented by a touch of sweetness from the BBQ sauce.

Because the dough is made fresh, the crust is fluffy on the inside and crisp all around. They also dust the bottom of the pizza with finely grated cheese.

Even when cold and reheated on a hot pan with a little steam from drops of water, it still retains a soft interior with a toasted bottom.

Classic Pepperoni Pizza (RM22) with the slightly spicy beef pepperoni and cheese. There’s also a Loaded Pepperoni Pizza for those who love cured meat.

3 Cheese Edge to Edge Pizza is an alluring combination of cheese and tomato. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

I often struggle with the cornicione or the pizza edge, but with their 3 Cheese Edge to Edge (RM29) where the mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese are sprinkled over the edge, I happily munch on the caramelised edges with the toasted cheese.

Crazy Puffs (four pieces for RM9) are revolutionary – the perfect ratio of dough to ingredients like pepperoni, tomato sauce and cheese – and ideal for a quick takeaway meal.

I can see myself buying the Crazy Puffs as a meal-on-the-go since they are easy to carry and eat without fiddling over a slice.

Crazy Puffs Pepperoni are easy-to-handle bites for busy people on the go. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

There are Pepperoni and 3-Cheese flavours to select from.

For more snacks, opt for their Mushroom Soup with the fluffy Crazy Bread (four pieces for RM6.90).

Fluffy Crazy Bread will work with the Mushroom Soup. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Dining inside the eatery is limited so take away your pizza to enjoy at home or the office.

Time will tell if discerning diners can appreciate the difference with this pizza.

Perhaps the best compliment we overheard sets the tone for this pizza place, as one American family walked out the door and declared that Little Caesars Pizza is “a taste of home they had missed”.

Fun posters line the corridor leading to the restaurant's seating area. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Little Caesars Pizza

39G, Jalan SS21/37,

Damansara Utama (Uptown), Petaling Jaya.

Open daily: 10.30am to 11pm

Tel:03-77323923

Website: @my.littlecaesars.com

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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