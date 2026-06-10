SEOUL, June 10 — The 2026 Fifa World Cup will kick off on Thursday, with several K-pop acts featured across ceremonies, anthems and promotional campaigns linked to the global football tournament.

The Korea Herald reported that Fifa World Cup 2026 will see major contributions from South Korean entertainment acts, including Lisa of Blackpink, who is set to perform at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

She also joins Brazilian singer Anitta and Nigerian rapper Rema on Goals, a track featured on the tournament’s official soundtrack.

Boy group TWS will back the Korean national team with their anthem Dream With Us, serving as ambassadors for the Korea Football Association.

Another act, Cortis, also appears in a campaign supporting the national squad launched by sponsor KT.

Meanwhile, several female idols, including Karina of Aespa and Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation, have been sharing short videos on social media wearing the national team jersey to show their support.

Separately, BTS are set to feature in the tournament’s closing stage, headlining the halftime show for the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.