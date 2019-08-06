New set images from ‘Ghostbusters 2020’ show off classic Ecto-1

LOS ANGELES, Aug 6 ― Director Jason Reitman is busy filming Ghostbusters 2020 and new set pictures shared on social media give us a better look at a returning iconic prop from the original movie.
The classic Ecto-1, the vehicle used by the troop during their ghost hunts around New York in the 1984 movie, can be clearly seen in a snap shared by TMZ over Twitter. A teaser trailer in January had shown the vehicle being covered up but this set picture looks to possibly indicate that the Ecto-1 is indeed making a return.
While plot and full cast details still remain scarce, we do know that Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd will be in the film set to be a follow up to the original hit.
Ghostbusters 2020 is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.
