Popular deejay Leng Yein ties the knot over the weekend

From best buddies to a wedded couple. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ lengyein

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Popular DJ and controversial former beauty queen and model, Leng Yein, tied the knot over the weekend.

Best known for owning a pink Hummer and speaking openly about her cosmetic surgery from her nose job and breast implants to her dimples, the 34-year-old was reported by Oriental Daily to have wed Khen Chua, who is five years her junior.

Her husband had reportedly said during the event that he respected her as his sister previously.

“From today onwards, you are my most beloved woman,” he was quoted as saying.

After exchanging their rings, the couple also took photographs with fans who were in attendance.

Yein had announced the marriage through Facebook on June 30 after her husband proposed during a flight to the US on May 2. The pair have known each other for almost 10 years.

Last year, the former 2003 Miss Malaysia finalist shocked fans when she posted on her social media pictures of herself after being abused by her ex-boyfriend.