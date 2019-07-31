FX has ordered a pilot for a series with ‘The Punisher’ actor Jon Bernthal

US actor Jon Bernthal introduces ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ at the Ubisoft E3 press conference in Los Angeles June 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 ― Deadline is reporting that the American network has ordered a pilot for new anthology series Platform. Written and directed by B.J. Novak (The Office, The Mindy Project), the series has already cast The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal, as well as Boyd Holbrook (seen in the first two seasons of Narcos), and Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea).

Is Bernthal returning to the small screen so soon after the finale of The Punisher? It would appear so, as he has been announced as a part of the cast of a pilot for a new series titled Platform, ordered by American network FX. The first phases of production are already underway.

Platform is presented as an “anthological series that uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping-off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today,” according to Deadline, which hints at the idea that two episodes in two different modes (one drama and one comedy featuring some animation) might be produced.

Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Holbrook, O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Long Shot), George Wallace and Ed Asner were also announced to be part of the cast.

Fans of The Office will be familiar with Novak, known for playing Ryan Howard in the NBC cult comedy. Novak would be writing the screenplay and directing the series’ 30-minute episodes, in addition to executive producing the series. And while FX is confirming a run of one season, Platform could join the ranks of other anthologies already present on the network, such as American Crime Story and Fargo.

Novak has made a name for himself as a screenwriter and director for comedies The Office and The Mindy Project, alongside Mindy Kaling. — AFP-Relaxnews