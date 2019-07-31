‘BlacKkKlansman’ actor Paul Walter Hauser to join Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’

Paul Walter Hauser, who got his big break in ‘BlacKkKlansman’, will feature in ‘Cruella’ alongside Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 ― The actor, who played Ivanhoe in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, will be part of the cast of Cruella, a life-action feature based on the infamous villain in Disney classic 101 Dalmatians.

Deadline reports that following his turn in 2017’s I, Tonya, Paul Walter Hauser will once again be working with director Craig Gillespie opposite Emma Stone’s titular Cruella. Tony McNamara’s original screenplay sets the forthcoming movie’s action in the 1980s.

The fur-loving villainess, who first appeared in the 1961 animated feature 101 Dalmatian, was reprised by Glenn Close in the 1996 live-action reboot of the same name. For the occasion, Cruella de Vil was reimagined as the head of a fashion house.

In the soon-to-be-produced version, Hauser will be playing Cruella acolyte Horace, while Emma Thompson might take on the role of a baroness who would be crucial in Cruella’s transformation into what we know today.

Hauser has been in high demand since BlacKkKlansman: He is currently filming Clint Eastwood’s The Ballad of Richard Jewell, in the lead role of security guard Richard Jewell, who was instrumental in minimising casualties from the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympic Games bombing.

Produced by Andrew Gunn and Marc Platt, Cruella will be out in US theatres December 23, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews