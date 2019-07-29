‘It: Chapter Two’ director reveals massive runtime

A screengrab from ‘It: Chapter Two’.

LOS ANGELES, July 29 — Wondering how long Pennywise is going to torment you in Warner Bros’ highly anticipated horror sequel It: Chapter Two?

Well according to reports that cite Digital Spy, director Andy Muschietti has revealed that the sequel is set to air for two hours and 45 minutes making it nearly as long as Avengers: Endgame with a three hour runtime.

Muschietti also reportedly shared that those who have already seen the film have had no complaints about its runtime that will see the members of the Losers Club return as adults to the town of Derry to stop Pennywise once and for all.

The film stars James McAvoy stars as Bill, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, and Bill Skarsgard returning in the seminal role of Pennywise.

Andy Bean plays Stanley, and reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It: Chapter Two brings the characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.”

It: Chapter Two is set for release here on September 5.