Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Leona Lewis marries long-time beau

Published 17 minutes ago on 28 July 2019

Leona Lewis married Dennis Jauch after an eight-year courtship. — Reuters pic
Leona Lewis married Dennis Jauch after an eight-year courtship. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 28 — Leona Lewis married her boyfriend of eight years Dennis Jauch yesterday in Italy.

HELLO! reported that Lewis, 34, married Jauch, 30, in an outdoor ceremony witnessed by 180 guests. The Voice UK winner Jermaine Jackman sang at the ceremony.

Lewis met creative director and choreographer Jauch when he was a backup dancer on her tour.

 

 

The singer, first shot to fame after winning the UK X-Factor competition and has since become a global name.

Related Articles

In Showbiz