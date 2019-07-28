Leona Lewis marries long-time beau

Leona Lewis married Dennis Jauch after an eight-year courtship. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 28 — Leona Lewis married her boyfriend of eight years Dennis Jauch yesterday in Italy.

HELLO! reported that Lewis, 34, married Jauch, 30, in an outdoor ceremony witnessed by 180 guests. The Voice UK winner Jermaine Jackman sang at the ceremony.

Lewis met creative director and choreographer Jauch when he was a backup dancer on her tour.

My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung 🙏🏾✨💍 I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend,my ride or die @dennisjauch I can’t wait to be your wife 🙈 eeeek wife! What?! Argh! @people @mrmikerosenthal pic.twitter.com/puV4L4h48K — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) November 28, 2018

The singer, first shot to fame after winning the UK X-Factor competition and has since become a global name.