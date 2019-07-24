Veteran singer Jamal Abdillah set to be daddy again at 60

Datuk Jamal Abdillah, 60, and his wife, Datin Zai Izzati Khiruddin, 25, are set to welcome a baby girl three months from now. — Screengrab via Youtube/AstroAwani

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Singer Datuk Jamal Abdillah is set to be a daddy once again at the “tender age” of 60.

Jamal and his six-month-pregnant wife, Datin Zai Izzati Khirruddin, 25, are expecting to introduce a baby girl into their family three months from now, sometime around the end of October or early November.

With Zai having three miscarriages in the past, Jamal told Berita Harian that he was grateful that his wife has had a smooth pregnancy so far.

“I’m grateful that the pregnancy has been smooth so far, my wife also seems healthy, energetic and hasn’t been having any weird cravings either.

“God willing, based on the recent scans, we should be welcoming a baby girl around November 4,” he said.

Jamal added that he was happy that his wife usually spends her time resting at home, considering the difficulties the couple have had with their previous failed pregnancies.

Jamal, whose real name is Jamal Ubaidillah Haji Mohd Ali, has been married to Zai since April 1, 2017.

He was previously married to three other women: Basariah Abdul Latiff, Noraina Mohd Yusof and Fatimatuzarah Samad.

He has two sons from those previous marriages — Osama Yamani, 18, with Noraina and Ahmad Zaki Yamani, 12, with Fatimatuzarah.

The half-brothers have not yet been told that they will soon have a new baby sister, as Jamal was waiting for the “right time” to break the news.

Earlier this year, Jamal was reported to have blamed black magic for Zai’s three miscarriages.