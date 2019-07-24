Neelofa says sorry for uploading clips of ‘The Lion King’ on Instagram

Celebrity Neelofa was slammed by the public for copyright infringement. — Picture from Instagram/Neelofa

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Popular fashion personality and entrepreneur Neelofa came under fire recently after uploading clips of Disney’s The Lion King.

The Meletop emcee has since apologised, saying she had no intention of breaking copyright-related laws and that she respects intellectual property.

The 30-year-old whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor took to Twitter to pen an apology.

“Honestly my action was solely due to my excitement and support to the film and to get more fellow Malaysian to enjoy the film as a family event,” she wrote.

The hijab designer added that she did not realise the repercussions of her actions.

“I hereby take full responsibility of my wrongdoing and do hope others will also learn from this and we will be extra careful in the future.”

Earlier, Neelofa was slammed by social media users for copyright infringement.

“So no one is going to say anything about Neelofa recording The Lion King and posted it on her Insta Story? Or is it because she is a celebrity she can whatever she wants?” wrote Megat Aliff who tagged cinema operators TGV Cinemas and Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) Cinemas.

“Hello Neelofa, don’t you know what you’re doing is illegal?” asked @fais_mohder.

why is it so hard not to open instagram during the movie, i mean obsessed sangat ke sampai tak boleh tutup phone sekejap — give me food (@shazariman) July 23, 2019

GSC, the largest cinema chain in Malaysia, responded to Megat’s query on the matter, stating it has contacted the film’s distributor Disney for further action.

Hi, tq for highlighting. We have reported this to the movie distributor (Disney) for their further action. — GSC (@GSCinemas) July 23, 2019

Last year, FashionValet founder Datin Vivy Yusof was also criticised by the public for uploading clips from romantic-comedy blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians at a premiere event in Kuala Lumpur.