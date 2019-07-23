'The Boys': Amazon orders the second season and brings on Aya Cash

'The Boys' will be available from July 26 on Amazon Prime Video. — Picture courtesy of Amazon Prime Video via AFP

LOS ANGELES, July 23 — Before having shown its new series on its Prime Video platform, Amazon has already given the green light for a second season. Aya Cash, the actress from You're the Worst, will be joining the cast of the series inspired by the comic books of the same name.

While The Boys is expected for July 26, Amazon took advantage of Comic-Con in San Diego to announce its second season. At the moment, Amazon has not given a timeframe or episode count for the second installment of the series.

The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes live as stars and behave terribly, abusing their powers and celebrity to the detriment of the common good. In response to this, a secret group calling itself “The Boys” undertakes to expose the true side of the superheroes making up the group of Seven, as well as their organisation, Vought, a conglomerate which will do anything to cover up their mistakes.

Alongside the early renewal of its project, Amazon also announced the addition of Aya Cash to the cast of the second season. The American actress, known for her role as Gretchen in You're the Worst, will play the superhero known as Stormfront.

Developed by Seth Rogen with the help of Evan Goldberg (Preacher) and Eric Kripke (Supernatural) as showrunner, the series brings together Jack Quaid (Hunger Games), Karl Urban (Star Trek), Laz Alonso (Detroit), Tomer Capon (Hostages) and Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad). Antony Starr (Banshee), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones) round out the cast. It will remain to be seen who will return for the second round of episodes.

The first season of The Boys, inspired by the comics written by Garth Ennis, will be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 26. The season will have eight episodes.

Since the end of You're the Worst, Aya Cash has appeared in Easy and Fosse/Verdon. She will soon be appearing on the big screen in Josh Ruben's horror movie Scare Me. — AFP-Relaxnews