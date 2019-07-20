Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed in stomach at promotional event in China (VIDEO)

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was stabbed in the abdomen this morning while attending a promotional event in southern China. — Screengrab via Weibo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was stabbed in the abdomen this morning while attending a promotional event in southern Chinese city of Zhongshan.

According to South China Morning Post, the 64-year-old was speaking on stage as a guest at the opening of a new Beijing Easyhome store when a man suddenly charged towards him.

In a video footage circulating online, the man can be seen pulling out a knife and aiming it towards Yam’s stomach, while the actor was handing out gifts to guests on the stage.

He then lashed out at Yam repeatedly as the actor anxiously tried to move away while clutching his wounded abdomen.

The attack continued for several seconds before security guards and bystanders rushed to intervene.

A photo shared online shows the attacker was quickly subdued and led away by security officers.

Another footage also showed that the actor is clearly distressed by the attack and can be heard saying to an associate: “Let’s get to the hospital, to the hospital.”

Several people in the audience can also be heard reacting in shock. Yam’s manager Lester Mo Gee-man confirmed that his client remained conscious after the incident and his wound has also been treated.

“He was stabbed in his stomach and slashed on his arm, but was conscious the entire time,” he said.

“A preliminary investigation showed his injuries were not critical but the doctors are still deciding whether to operate on him in Zhongshan or whether we can wait until we return to Hong Kong,” he added.

The city’s police department also confirmed that the suspect was detained at the scene.