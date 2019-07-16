BTS accused of condoning human rights abuse with Saudi Arabia concert

BTS’ decision to perform in Saudi Arabia has sparked unrest among fans. — Picture from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — The recent news of BTS’ October 11 concert in Saudi Arabia has not gone down well on social media.

Several fans, known as ARMYs, are unhappy with the band’s decision to perform in a country with a poor human rights track record, with many saying it contradicts BTS' position as Unicef goodwill ambassadors.

Twitter user HoriyaOsman said BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment “should have known better” with regards to the nation’s treatment towards women and LGBT activists.

Artists have been boycotting Saudi Arabia due to flagrant human rights abuses against women activists and the LGBTQ+ community. BTS are UN representatives and everyone involved here should have known better, honestly speaking bighit should have known better — - LivinLaVidaLoca💜 (@HoriyaOsman) July 14, 2019

i'm happy yes i'm happy if they can see bts someday in their life, yes. but I can not accept that bighit does a fucking concert in a country that does not respect human rights

I have principles — Kim 💢 (@m1k_124) July 15, 2019

ok but can the human rights organizations that contacted nicki minaj also contact bts and bh — read 📌 (@YOOGlS) July 14, 2019

All jokes aside BTS is against everything that Saudi-Arabia stands for i dont understand Why They would ever agree to perform there. There is a major lack of human rights and alot of people suffer there everyday bc of the goverment. I love BTS but this is a whole No. — 𝙽’ ♡ ᴊᴋ’s ᴏɴᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴏɴʟʏ ᴡʜᴏʀᴇ (@TheWorldOfJeon) July 14, 2019

However, some argued that a BTS concert in Saudi Arabia could have the power to change attitudes in the highly conservative kingdom.

BTS will be the ‘first foreign artist to have a solo stadium concert in Saudi Arabia’.



Things are changing in the Kingdom. The success of this show could open doors to endless opportunities and possibilities. #BTS @BTS_twt #Riyadh #SaudiArabia — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) July 14, 2019

they get to perform and spread their message in a country that doesn’t necessarily agree with it. having such socially conscious lyrics helps their case. — ned (@_nedGm) July 14, 2019

News of the septet’s gig at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh came shortly after rapper Nicki Minaj pulled out of a festival performance in Jeddah in support of women’s and gay rights.

The Boy With Luv hitmakers will be the first ever act to host a solo stadium concert in Saudi Arabia as part of their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour.