BTS accused of condoning human rights abuse with Saudi Arabia concert

Published 50 minutes ago on 16 July 2019

BY TAN MEI ZI

BTS’ decision to perform in Saudi Arabia has sparked unrest among fans. — Picture from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial
PETALING JAYA, July 16 — The recent news of BTS’ October 11 concert in Saudi Arabia has not gone down well on social media.

Several fans, known as ARMYs, are unhappy with the band’s decision to perform in a country with a poor human rights track record, with many saying it contradicts BTS' position as Unicef goodwill ambassadors.

Twitter user HoriyaOsman said BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment “should have known better” with regards to the nation’s treatment towards women and LGBT activists.

 

 

 

 

However, some argued that a BTS concert in Saudi Arabia could have the power to change attitudes in the highly conservative kingdom.

 

 

News of the septet’s gig at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh came shortly after rapper Nicki Minaj pulled out of a festival performance in Jeddah in support of women’s and gay rights.

The Boy With Luv hitmakers will be the first ever act to host a solo stadium concert in Saudi Arabia as part of their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour.

 

