Disney’s lucrative remake production line rolls on

LOS ANGELES, July 14 — In the early 1990s, Disney began scouring its back catalog for animated classics that it could turn into live-action remakes—a strategy that has so far netted more than US$7 billion (RM28.8 billion).
The latest offering, “The Lion King,” which uses live-action filmmaking techniques to create photo-realistic graphics, hits theaters on Friday.
Here is a list of the company’s big-screen live-action remakes—which doesn’t include straight-to-video releases or sequels of remakes—and their total box office take:
Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book - 1994
(based on The Jungle Book - 1967)
US$43.2 million
101 Dalmatians - 1996
(One Hundred and One Dalmatians - 1961)
US$321 million
Alice in Wonderland - 2010
(Alice in Wonderland - 1951)
US$1 billion
Maleficent - 2014
(Sleeping Beauty - 1959)
US$759 million
Cinderella - 2015
(Cinderella - 1950)
US$544 million
The Jungle Book - 2016
(The Jungle Book - 1967)
US$967 million
Pete’s Dragon - 2016
(Pete’s Dragon - 1977*)
US$144 million
Beauty and the Beast - 2017
(Beauty and the Beast - 1991)
US$1.3 billion
Dumbo - 2019
(Dumbo - 1941)
US$352 million
Aladdin - 2019
(Aladdin - 1992)
US$926 million
Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com
The original “Pete’s Dragon” was also a mix of live-action and animation. — AFP