Disney’s lucrative remake production line rolls on

Disney has been steadily churning out live-action remakes of its animated classics — Picture courtesy of Disney

LOS ANGELES, July 14 — In the early 1990s, Disney began scouring its back catalog for animated classics that it could turn into live-action remakes—a strategy that has so far netted more than US$7 billion (RM28.8 billion).

The latest offering, “The Lion King,” which uses live-action filmmaking techniques to create photo-realistic graphics, hits theaters on Friday.

Here is a list of the company’s big-screen live-action remakes—which doesn’t include straight-to-video releases or sequels of remakes—and their total box office take:

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book - 1994

(based on The Jungle Book - 1967)

US$43.2 million

101 Dalmatians - 1996

(One Hundred and One Dalmatians - 1961)

US$321 million

Alice in Wonderland - 2010

(Alice in Wonderland - 1951)

US$1 billion

Maleficent - 2014

(Sleeping Beauty - 1959)

US$759 million

Cinderella - 2015

(Cinderella - 1950)

US$544 million

The Jungle Book - 2016

(The Jungle Book - 1967)

US$967 million

Pete’s Dragon - 2016

(Pete’s Dragon - 1977*)

US$144 million

Beauty and the Beast - 2017

(Beauty and the Beast - 1991)

US$1.3 billion

Dumbo - 2019

(Dumbo - 1941)

US$352 million

Aladdin - 2019

(Aladdin - 1992)

US$926 million

Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com

The original “Pete’s Dragon” was also a mix of live-action and animation. — AFP