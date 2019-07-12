Lucky Malaysian fans treated to exclusive sneak preview of new Ed Sheeran collaboration album

The lucky 12 got to hear the Sheeran's latest release before anyone else in the country. — Picture courtesy of Warner Music Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, July 15 — Twelve Malaysian Ed Sheeran superfans were among the first few in the world to get an exclusive taste of the singer’s latest album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

The local Sheerios (the moniker given to Sheeran’s fans) gathered at Warner Music Malaysia’s office in Mutiara Damansara for an intimate listening party dedicated to the new 15-track album.

They secured their spot at the event after Warner Music Malaysia called on fans to “text” Sheeran’s personal bodyguard Kev, in the most creative way and tell him why they deserved to hear the album before anybody else.

The Grammy-winning artiste himself even had a special video message prepared just for the Malaysian fans who got to hear the record first, adding even more excitement to the room.

No. 6 Collaborations Project features a star-studded lineup of collaborations including songs with Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, H.E.R, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and more.

The album is a testament to Sheeran’s versatility as a musician, with tracks like Remember The Name and Take Me Back to London dabbling in hip-hop and grime to songs like Beautiful People and I Don’t Care exploring dreamy sonicscapes of electropop.

While the record is a stark departure from Divide, the single Best Part of Me has Sheeran going back to his musical roots, producing a track with acoustic guitars and romantic lyrics that will undoubtedly land it a spot on countless wedding playlists in the years to come.

Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton helped close off the album with the sexy glam rock banger Blow, the music video of which features a gender-bender twist.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out on all major streaming platforms today, including Spotify, Apple Music, Joox, and Deezer.