Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chi Ling expecting first child with Japanese pop star husband Akira?

Caught in the airport with a slight baby bump has led to speculation that Lin Chi-Ling is pregnant. — Instagram/@chiling.lin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Just a month after tying the knot with Japanese pop star Akira, speculation is rife that Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chi-ling is pregnant.

Quoting agencies in Taiwan, China Press reported that Lin was spotted in the airport with a baby bump.

Realising paparazzi were present, Lin was seen attempting to cover her bump with a toy.

As photos of Lin with her baby bump went viral, fans congratulated her though Lin has yet to confirm herself if she is indeed pregnant.

Lin’s management team which had earlier issued a statement before her nuptials had said that the couple was hoping to welcome new member of their family, which further fuelled speculation of a bun in the oven.