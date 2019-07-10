Actor Fizo Omar and wife Mawar join growing list of local celebrity breakups

Actor Fizo Omar and his wife Mawar Abdul Karim before their separation. — Instagram/mawar_karim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Actor and entrepreneur Fizo Omar and his wife Mawar Abdul Karim have officially parted ways.

Their six-year marriage tie ended after Fizo, or his real name Wan Hafizol Wan Omar, pronounced the talak satu (divorce pronouncement) at Hulu Langat Syariah Subordinate Court at approximately 10.55am today.

Malay language daily Berita Harian reported that the mood in the court turned blue when the couple met and stood beside each other for the last time as a spouse before Fizo pronounced a divorce.

Shariah Judge Che Abdullah Che Hassan, who heard the divorce pronouncement, ordered Mawar to undergo a three-month termination period while Fizo has to register their divorce and cancel the marriage certificate.

The custody of their two-year-old child Wan Maryam was given to Mawar by the judge.

Earlier, it was reported that Mawar filed a divorce application under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003 on June 17 due to relationship problems.