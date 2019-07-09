After welcoming his firstborn last month from ex-wife, PU Abu's new wife pregnant with couple’s first child?

PU Abu with his firstborn from his ex-wife. — Picture from Instagram/puabu.official

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The wife of celebrity preacher Mohd Abu Sufya Mohd Mokhtar Rozaidi or popularly known as PU Abu has dropped hints that she is pregnant with their child.

Nurhannah Azra Mohd Zakir yesterday, had posted on her Instastory of her seeking treatment at a clinic for pregnant women, raising speculation she was expecting.

When contacted by mStar, Azra said she was not prepared to share any information about her post.

“God willing I will share soon. This is because I am not ready to share anything yet unless it comes from Abu himself,” she told the portal.

When contacted by the portal later, Abu also declined to comment.

“God willing, I will announce later if anything,” he said.

PU Abu has been in the headlines for the past several months after ex-wife Ain Afini Latif revealed the infidelity of the preacher from Astro’s Pencetus Ummah reality TV show.

He left her when she was seven months pregnant after asking for her permission to practice polygamy just two months after getting married.

PU Abu divorced Ain on May 16, and welcomed their son Muhammad Adam Aysar on June 7.