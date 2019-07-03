Malaysian celebrities take on worldwide viral trend in #BottleCapChallenge (VIDEO)

(From left) Radin, Hairul and Idzham are among the first local celebrities to take on the #BottleCapChallenge. — Instagram video screenshot

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Local celebrities have begun to show their moves, joining the worldwide viral trend of the #BottleCapChallenge.

While the challenge itself sounds easy, the trend fuelled by Hollywood celebrities is anything but, with the challenge being trying to twist the cap off a bottle in one swift backswing kick.

Local actor Hairul Azreen, was among the few who not only deftly executed the move and cleared the challenge, but also renamed it to a localised #CabaranPenutupBotol.

Fellow actor Idzham Ismail took the easy way out by faking an attempt, before unscrewing the cap of the water bottle and drinking up.

Era FM radio presenter Radin however resorted to a little bit of illusion to execute the challenge, at least visually.

Martial artist Andy Teh was perhaps the most impressive, having taken up Hairul’s challenge, and upping the ante by going for it, and succeeding, blindfolded.

While its origins are not clear, the #BottleCapChallenge caught on after John Mayer was challenged by mixed martial arts champ Max Holloway which he successfully cleared.

Mayer challenged actor Jason Statham who raised the bar using a glass bottle instead of a plastic bottle and challenged director Guy Ritchie, who in turn challenged Will Smith.

Other stars who have attempted the challenge include Ellie Goulding, David Spade, Diplo and Conor McGregor.