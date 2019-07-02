Malaysian fans of ‘Stranger Things’ show off 80s fashion at exclusive screening

Social media influencers and entertainers came dressed as their favourite characters from the show to form their own ‘Stranger Squad’. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

PETALING JAYA, July 2 — It was a night filled with Eighties nostalgia at the Malaysian screening of Netflix’s Stranger Things 3.

The event held at TGV Cinema in 1 Utama saw fans dressing up in wild prints, baggy mom jeans, and varsity jackets in homage to the show set in 1985 in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Some even went the extra mile to cosplay as their favourite characters from the sci-fi horror series to lend even more excitement to the party.

Singer Daiyan Trisha went as Eleven, Stranger Things’ main protagonist who wields telekinetic psychic powers.

Her outfit was complete with makeup mimicking Eleven’s nosebleed, a result of the physical toll of using her abilities.

Daiyan Trisha (left) and Saakira Izumi reenacting a face-off in their ‘Stranger Things’ costumes. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Cosplayer Saakira Izumi made jaws drop when she appeared as the Demogorgon, a terrifying humanoid creature originating from the show’s parallel universe known as the Upside Down.

Saakira had painstakingly crafted the costume from scratch specially for the screening.

Celebrities from homegrown films available on Netflix, including Crossroads: One Two Jaga actor Chew Kin Wah and Paskal director Adrian Teh, were also spotted mingling with guests at the Chill X lounge.

The screening marks the first time Netflix has hosted such an event in Malaysia, offering an exclusive preview of the series to diehard fans in the country.

Stranger Things 3 was created by the Duffer Brothers and stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers.

Watch the action unfold on Stranger Things 3 premiering on Netflix on July 4.