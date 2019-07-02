HK stars Alan Tam, Kenny Bee and Tony Leung Ka-Fai's appearance at rally upsets fans

Fans condemned Hong Kong stars Alan Tam and Kenny Bee’s appearance at the rally on Sunday. ― Picture via Facebook/ Alan Tam

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― The appearance of superstars Alan Tam and Kenny Bee at a rally supporting Hong Kong police has rubbed fans the wrong way with some destroying their classic records to show their disappointment.

China Press reported that fans went to Tam's social media to condemn his appearance at the rally that was held on Sunday.

Many fans said they have been loyal followers of Tam since they were young and his appearance at the rally disappointed them.

There were also fans who destroyed the records and CDs of the stars to show their displeasure.

Some also threatened to boycott listening to their songs.

Hong Kong has seen protests and rallies being held in the recent past to denounce the government and a now-suspended extradition bill.

During the rally supporting the police, Tam reportedly said that Hong Kong would be hopeless if protests in the island state persisted.

Bee said the younger generation should know what is right and what is wrong.

“It would be better to respect your parents and the law,” he reportedly said.

Award winning actor Tony Leung Ka-Fai was also not spared brickbats from fans for his appearance at the rally.

Oriental Daily reported that fans went on social media to condemn his appearance.

Some said they would stop supporting his movies while some said just because he acted in two police movies did not make him a policeman.