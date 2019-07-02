Grime star Stormzy apologises for false Glastonbury claim

Stormzy is a cult figure in the British grime scene, which blends Jamaican dancehall and hip hop for a pulsating, hard-edged sound that first electrified London nearly two decades ago. ― AFP pic

LONDON, July 2 ― British grime star Stormzy apologised yesterday for erroneously saying he was the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury music festival on Friday.

The rapper, real name Michael Omari, apologised on social media to Skin, the lead singer of Skunk Anansie, after she noted that she had headlined the famous event with her rock band in 1999.

“No disrespect intended I'm very sorry my apologies! Thank you for paving the way ― love (and) respect,” Stormzy wrote on Instagram.

The furore erupted over the weekend after the 25-year-old claimed on Twitter that he was “the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury”.

Skin, real name Deborah Anne Dyer, rebutted his claims in an Instagram post, writing “sorry Stormzy but we beat you to it in 1999!”

She also noted her appreciation for the south London-born grime star, adding: “You're amazing and we're all very proud”.

Meanwhile British rockers Skunk Anansie formed in 1994, disbanded in 2001 and then reformed in 2009 ― and are currently on tour in Europe. ― AFP-Relaxnews