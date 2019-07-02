Yuna’s ‘Forevermore’ inspires a cool dance cover that showcases Penang's colourful sights (VIDEO)

The colourful video by the seven friends visiting Penang was praised by Yuna herself. ― Screenshot via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, July 2 ― Pop star Yuna’s colourful music video Forevermore boasting the colourful beauty of several Malaysian locations served as inspiration of a group of friends who wanted to embrace the visual ode to Malaysia.

On a whim, the seven on a trip to Penang, decided to use the scenic beauty of the attractions of the Pearl of the Orient as a backdrop for a dance cover of the first single off the Los Angeles-based musicians’s upcoming studio album, Rouge.

TWITTER

We came up with the idea of dancing to Yuna's Forevermore on a whim, two days before we left for our Penang trip! @yunamusic is a major inspiration to our diverse group, and we hope you enjoy our dance cover, inspired by Karma Raines 💓#forevermorechallenge #babistakePENANG pic.twitter.com/uTr5vN931n — Rachel Jong ❤ (@racheljongys) June 30, 2019

Check out our #forevermorechallege featuring the beautiful sites in Penang city as our background 💕✨ @yunamusic WE LOVE YOU! Cant wait for the release of your latest album!! pic.twitter.com/9ZE8M8DZoF — Darren Koh (@dawenkoh) June 30, 2019

The video, posted by two of the ensemble on Twitter, has been making its rounds and earning the praise of social media since it was uploaded on June 30, even caught the attention of Yuna herself.

absolutely love it and sooo proud of u guys! — Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) July 1, 2019

Scheduled for release on July 12, Rouge features Yuna’s collaborations with several internationally known artists, including G-Eazy, Jay Park and Tyler The Creator.