Yuna’s ‘Forevermore’ inspires a cool dance cover that showcases Penang's colourful sights (VIDEO)

Published 10 minutes ago on 02 July 2019

BY JOE LEE

The colourful video by the seven friends visiting Penang was praised by Yuna herself. ― Screenshot via Twitter
PETALING JAYA, July 2 ― Pop star Yuna’s colourful music video Forevermore boasting the colourful beauty of several Malaysian locations served as inspiration of a group of friends who wanted to embrace the visual ode to Malaysia.

On a whim, the seven on a trip to Penang, decided to use the scenic beauty of the attractions of the Pearl of the Orient as a backdrop for a dance cover of the first single off the Los Angeles-based musicians’s upcoming studio album, Rouge.

The video, posted by two of the ensemble on Twitter, has been making its rounds and earning the praise of social media since it was uploaded on June 30, even caught the attention of Yuna herself.

 

 

Scheduled for release on July 12, Rouge features Yuna’s collaborations with several internationally known artists, including G-Eazy, Jay Park and Tyler The Creator.

