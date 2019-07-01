New TV coming this July: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Orange is the New Black,’ ‘The Boys’ and more

‘Stranger Things’ returns for a third season, comprising eight episodes, July 4, 2019 on Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix France

LOS ANGELES, July 1 — Summer has a host of new TV in store, especially on Netflix, where July sees the eagerly awaited return of Stranger Things, Money Heist and Orange is the New Black. Over on Hulu, Veronica Mars is back for a new season, while Amazon Prime Video debuts The Boys, about superheroes gone bad.

Stranger Things 3

Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max are back for a summer like no other in Hawkins. This time, it’s 1985 and the kids are battling the onset of adolescence as well as enemies old and new. They have to stick together to face this latest threat while remembering that friendship is always stronger than fear. The gang joins forces with Steve, Joyce and Jim to save the day.

Premieres July 4 on Netflix

Money Heist: Part 3

Vacation is over for Tokyo and Rio when, after enjoying life on a paradise island, Rio is captured and taken away. Tokyo turns to The Professor to help save him, reuniting with former accomplices Nairobi, Helsinki and Denver, as well as newcomers Stockholm, Lisbon, Palermo, Bogota and Marseille to stage more heist action and to save their friend.

Premieres July 19 on Netflix

Veronica Mars

The private detective is back on the job in the city of Neptune, where spring-breakers are being mysteriously murdered. Veronica Mars is hired by the family of one of the victims to help find their son’s killer. Determined to get to the bottom of the mysterious attacks, the young Mars Investigations detective uncovers some of the city’s well-hidden secrets.

Premieres July 26 on Hulu

Orange is the New Black

The Litchfield inmates return for their final season behind bars. While Piper struggles to adapt to her new life on the outside, Taystee is coming to terms with the idea of her life sentence. Alex, Gloria, Nicky, Suzanne and Daya have to struggle on as best they can when faced with the harsh realities of Polycon’s new strategies.

Premieres July 26 on Netflix

The Boys

A far cry from noble do-gooders like Superman, Batman and Iron Man, the superheroes in this show abuse their powers on a regular basis. The over-confident, power-bloated heroes, known as “The Seven,” think that they are above the law and have little regard for the damage they cause. However, a group of humans with no superpowers is trying to fight back to expose the truth about The Seven and about Vought, the multi-million dollar conglomerate that manages them.

Premieres July 26 on Amazon Prime Video — AFP-Relaxnews