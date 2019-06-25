Radhi of Malaysian band OAG says he doesn’t remember divorcing wife

Radhi and Nur Shahira in happier times. — Picture via Instagram/Radhi OAG

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — “I swear I don’t remember what was pronounced,” said singer Radhi of OAG when asked by the Petaling Syariah Subordinate Court to confirm his divorce to his wife Nur Shahira Ayu Zahir.

According to Sinar Harian, Syarie judge Husaini Roslin ordered Radhi whose real name is Muhammad Radhi Razali, 41 to make an oath on July 16.

“The court does not want you to make an oath of denial today because the consequences here and in the afterlife are great,” the judge said.

“Go home and think it through.”

An oath of denial is done by a person who denies what he or she has said previously before the court can make a decision.

It was earlier reported that Nur Shahira, 25, told the court that her husband had pronounced the talak (divorce) at their home at 4.30am on March 25 following a quarrel between the couple.

“He (Radhi) said ‘I divorce you with one talak’,” she was quoted as saying in the Malay language publication.

At the proceeding, Nur Shahira said she has been living separately from her husband since the divorce was pronounced.

“At 7am, I took the kids out of the house and headed to my family’s home at Kota Damansara and have been staying there since,” she said.

Nur Shahira filed for divorce on June 3 under Section 57 of the Selangor Islamic Family Enactment 2003.

Radhi and Nur Shahira were married on April 14, 2014 and have two children, Nur Aisyah, four, and Muhammad, three.

Radhi was previously married to Shazlin Sharif on January 1, 2005 but parted ways on June 8, 2010.

They share a 14-year-old son Muhammad Rifdi Muslim.