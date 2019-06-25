Argentine filmmaker Martel to chair Venice film festival

Director Lucrecia Martel attends a photocall of the movie ‘Zama’, presented out of competition during the 74th Venice Film Festival. — AFP pic

ROME, June 25 — Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel will chair the jury of the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, organisers of the world’s oldest movie gala said yesterday.

“It is an honour, a responsibility and a pleasure to participate in this celebration of cinema, of humanity’s immense desire to understand itself,” Martel said in a statement.

The 52-year-old has directed four critically acclaimed feature films: 2001 drama The Swamp, adolescent flick The Holy Girl (2004), psychological thriller The Headless Woman (2008) and period drama Zama (2017).

“Four feature films and a handful of short films, in just under 20 years, have made Lucrecia Martel the most important Latin American director and one of the greatest in the world,” said the festival’s director Alberto Barbera.

“In her films, the originality of her stylistic research and the rigour of her staging are at the service of an uncompromising vision of the world, dedicated to exploring the mysteries of female sexuality, group and class dynamics,” he added.

The jury chaired by Martel at the festival, which opens August 28, will award eight prizes including the famous Golden Lion.

In the past few years Venice has played host to several films that have gone on to win at the Oscars, including Alejandro Inarritu’s Birdman (2014), Thomas McCarthy’s Spotlight (2015) and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma (2018). — AFP