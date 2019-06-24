Netflix taps Penang-based artist to interpret 'Stranger Things' episode ahead of its season three premier

Malaysian artist Lyn-Hui Ong’s poster interpreting the Stranger Things Season 2, Chapter Two: Thick or Treat, Freak episode in her own unique style. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Eighteen artists from around the world, including a Malaysian has been recruited by Netflix to interpret 18 different episodes from the Stranger Things’ first and second seasons.

The unusual approach to celebrating the series which will premiere its third season on July 4, includes Penang-based Malaysian artist Lyn-Hui Ong who was tasked to create a poster interpreting the Chapter Two: Thick or Treat, Freak episode from the second season in her own unique style.

Ong’s artwork was shared by the series’ official Instagram and Facebook pages.

A graphic artist and children’s book illustrator raised in Penang, Malaysia, the advertising and graphic design graduate utilised her passion to turn her ideas into visually charming and heart-warming illustrations.

The co-founder of Penang-based illustration and graphic design studio ForReal Studio, also works with different publishers such as Hinkler Books and Odonata Books.

Except for commissioned works, she also creates and shares fan art of her favourite movies and shows, illustrations of cats, and comics with an aim to educate people on how to deal with grief, on her instagram account. She strongly believes that “no dream is too big.”