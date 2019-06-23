Aliff Aziz says ‘tattoo’ of ex-wife Bella’s name on chest just henna

A photo of a shirtless Aliff Aziz with his ex-wife’s name, Bella Astillah, ‘tattooed’ across his chest is circulated on Twitter.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — A photo of a shirtless Aliff Aziz with his ex-wife’s name, Bella Astillah, “tattooed” across his chest has recently made its rounds on Twitter.

The controversial Singaporean singer and actor, however, told Malay daily Berita Harian that the writing on his chest was made out of henna, which is merely temporary.

“It is not a tattoo, it is ‘inai’,” Aliff, 28, was quoted to have said when contacted by the Malay daily, using the Malay name for henna.

On May 28, Aliff had expressed his hoped to patch things up with Bella, 25, just less than two weeks after the couple parted ways on May 16.

Aliff was embroiled in several cheating scandals involving actresses Afifah Nasir in 2017 and Oktovia Manrose four months ago and him cozying up to a 16-year-old girl.

Aliff and Bella, whose real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah, have a son two-year-old son together, Mohamad Ayden Adrean.