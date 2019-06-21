‘Technically flawless’ Russian prima ballerina Irina Kolesnikova to enchant ‘Swan Lake’ fans in KL next month (VIDEO)

The St Petersburg Ballet Theatre prima ballerina will play both Odette and Odile in the upcoming ‘Swan Lake’ ballet at Istana Budaya. — Pix by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, June 21 — St Petersburg Ballet Theatre prima ballerina Irina Kolesnikova has danced the part of Odette and Odile in the beloved classic Swan Lake for over 1,000 times.

The number of performances is enough to impress but for ballet enthusiasts, it is more impressive that the celebrated ballerina has perfected the notoriously difficult task of dancing as both Odette and Odile, given each character’s polarising demeanours of pure innocence versus seductive evil in Tchaikovsky’s timeless tale of love and betrayal.

But for this leading lady who has been described as “technically flawless” by The Telegraph, the superlatives don’t end here. The celebrated dancer is known for introducing new techniques to the role of Odile or the Black Swan.

The dual part Swan Lake has become Kolesnikova’s trademark, earning her fans and rave reviews in Russia and abroad.

She is the only ballerina to have had a personal season in Paris and London at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees and the London Coliseum respectively.

It is perhaps most important to note that the Russian star boldly broke off from tradition to create her own technique for Odile, or the Black Swan.

“I’ve been dancing this role for so many times, it got a little boring after so many months.

“So I started to see what I could do or add a little something to the role by introducing a new variation,” said Kolesnikova during a press conference held at Istana Budaya yesterday.

Kolesnikova, who became the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre’s prima ballerina at 21 years old, said other dancers have tried to replicate her signature technique, something she more than welcomes. From left: Shiraz Projects executive producer Shirazdeen Karim, St Petersburg Ballet Theatre founding director Konstantin Tachkin, Irina Kolesnikova and Istana Budaya director-general Datuk Juhari Shaarani at the press conference.

“It’s a good thing and flattering. Dancers are always searching for new and interesting things, so maybe they will go on to improve it or create something new altogether,” the slender mother of one said.

Known for its innovation, the renowned company was founded in 1994 by impresario Konstantin Tachkin and today, puts on 250 performances a year.

After sold-out seasons in London, Paris, Sydney and Singapore, the company will finally make its debut in Malaysia next month.

According to Tachkin, who happens to be married to Kolesnikova, the company has been trying to set foot in Kuala Lumpur since 2012 to spread the beauty of ballet to new territories.

At the press conference, Tachkin spoke about the importance of selecting a reputable ballet company for those attending their first ballet performance.

“Chances are if you attend a terrible performance for your first time, you’ll never watch another performance again,” he advised first-timers.

“Ballet isn’t just about dancing, it’s about emotions and facial expressions.”

Presented by the St Petersburg Ballet Company and in collaboration with Shiraz Projects, Swan Lake will be staged at Istana Budaya Kuala Lumpur from July 26 to July 28, 8.30pm. Tickets are priced at RM95, RM155, RM245, RM345 and RM455, available here.