Radiohead's Thom Yorke to release 'dystopian' new album, short film

British musician Thom Yorke performing at the Big Chill festival, UK, August 6, 2010. — AFP pic

LONDON, June 21 — Thom Yorke will release a “dystopian” new solo album entitled Anima on June 27, the Radiohead frontman announced yesterday.

Along with the new nine-track record the English alt-rock pioneer will also drop a “one-reeler” short film with American filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, set to hit Netflix, also on June 27.

In a short teaser clip Yorke described the one-reeler as “a motion picture, especially a cartoon or comedy, of 10-12 minutes duration and contained on one reel of film; popular especially in the era of silent films.”

Yorke has been teasing his forthcoming work for weeks, projecting cryptic messages on London landmarks and offering clues in interviews that it would be in part a manifestation of “a sense of anxiety” and society's current “crisis point.”

“I thought a really good way of expressing anxiety creatively was in a dystopian environment,” he told Crack magazine recently.

His first solo album since 2014's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes comes after Yorke, 50, scored last year's remake of the cult horror film Suspiria.

In April he also delved into the contemporary classical realm, debuting two new compositions at the Philharmonie de Paris.

Yorke announced earlier this week he would tour North America this fall, after a string of European dates, including two in Paris, this summer.

Radiohead last week released an 18-hour trove of private recordings from their 1997 album OK Computer after getting hacked by someone seeking a ransom of US$150,000 (RM625,575) for the music.

The genre-bending English musicians uploaded the 1.8-gigabyte collection of recording session outtakes and rare live performances on their radiohead.bandcamp.com website, where it is accessible for free. — AFP-Relaxnews