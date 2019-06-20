Here’s a new clip from ‘Child’s Play’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Child’s Play’.

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — Before you head to the theatre later today, check out this one last TV spot from Orion Pictures for upcoming horror reboot Child’s Play.

This film, just like the original, will also revolve around a mother who buys her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of the doll’s actual sinister nature.

The film stars Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky along with Gabriel Bateman, Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, David Lewis, Ty Consiglio, Beatrice Kitsos and Kristin York.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After moving to a new city, young Andy Barclay receives a special present from his mother — a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other neighbourhood children to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc.”